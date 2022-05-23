Spotted: Big bird taking flight from Sharon Park pond

by Linda Hubbard on May 23, 2022

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias snapped this photo yesterday of a very big bird taking flight from the pond at Sharon Park. It looks to be the size of a Blue Heron but is all white like a Snowy Egret. If the latter, it is one big Egret. If the former, is there an albino version of a Blue Heron? Whatever, it is a very magnificent bird!

Chris May 23, 2022 at 5:20 pm

A Great Egret. This species has a yellow bill. Snowy egret has black bill and black legs with “golden slippers”: yellow feet. Egrets are in heron family.

