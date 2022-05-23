Spotted: Big bird taking flight from Sharon Park pond

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias snapped this photo yesterday of a very big bird taking flight from the pond at Sharon Park. It looks to be the size of a Blue Heron but is all white like a Snowy Egret. If the latter, it is one big Egret. If the former, is there an albino version of a Blue Heron? Whatever, it is a very magnificent bird!