Teen Event: Feeling Anxious? How to Find Your Passion and Do What You Love is topic on May 26

by Contributed Content on May 23, 2022

Did you know that making art is a great way of relieving stress and decreasing anxiety and depression? This event — scheduled for Thursday, May 25 from 4:00 to 5:15 pm — will give you the opportunity to explore your interests and passions with some free-drawing activities and a quiz. Soothing, proven tools are offered to manage anxious feelings and shift your focus to self-acceptance and personal empowerment.

Rayne Lacko and Lesley Holmes, creators of Dream Up Now: The Teen Journal for Creative Self-discovery, will help you explore your interests and passions.

Register via Zoom.

In consideration of our youth attendees, attending a program for teens without being accompanied by a teen (13-17) is not allowed.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

 

Events
