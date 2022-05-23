Teen Event: Feeling Anxious? How to Find Your Passion and Do What You Love is topic on May 26

Did you know that making art is a great way of relieving stress and decreasing anxiety and depression? This event — scheduled for Thursday, May 25 from 4:00 to 5:15 pm — will give you the opportunity to explore your interests and passions with some free-drawing activities and a quiz. Soothing, proven tools are offered to manage anxious feelings and shift your focus to self-acceptance and personal empowerment.

Rayne Lacko and Lesley Holmes, creators of Dream Up Now: The Teen Journal for Creative Self-discovery, will help you explore your interests and passions.

Register via Zoom.

In consideration of our youth attendees, attending a program for teens without being accompanied by a teen (13-17) is not allowed.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.