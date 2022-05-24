Buzzy Beverly Hills eatery Mirame is coming to Springline in Menlo Park

Acclaimed Beverly Hills restaurant Mirame is coming to the Springline development in Menlo Park as its latest and last retail tenant. With Mirame, Springline is now 100% leased on the retail side.

Founded by Michelin-starred chef Joshua Gil and Matthew Egan, Mírame is rooted in contemporary Mexican cuisine with a California sensibility. Chef Gil’s ever-evolving, ingredient-driven menu embraces regional Mexican flavors using local and seasonal influences.

The unprecedented ‘farm to bar’ beverage program offers a robust collection of genuine spirits and truly artisanal products, notably mezcal (pictured right) along with an extensive wine list sourced solely from Mexico. Mirame will be the first Bay Area restaurant to serve a 100% Mexican wine list.

Gil, who earned a Michelin star for Joe’s Resturant in Venice, CA, will be responsible for the menu at Mirame at Springline. There are plans to bring popular Mirame dishes like the crispy salmon-skin chicharrones dipped in garlic aioli and fried shrimp taco with pineapple chipotle salsa and wasabi crema (pictured top) to the Menlo Park location.

Lunch and dinner will be served, and outdoor dining will be available.

Robin, Proper Food, Che Fico, Burma Love, Barebottle, Andytown along with Canteen Next Door and Canteen Cafe are eating and drinking establishments previously announced as Springline tenants.

Photos courtesy of Matt Egan