IN A LANDSCAPE: Filoli Historic House & Garden set for May 25

Founded in 2016 by classical pianist Hunter Noack, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild(TM) is an outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall.

A 9-foot Steinway grand piano travels on a flatbed trailer to National Parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms, and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted to concert-goers via wireless headphones. No longer confined to seats, they can explore the landscape, wander through secret glens, lie in sunny meadows, and roam old growth forests.I

IN A LANDSCAPE takes place at Filoli on Wedneday, May 25, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

General Admission Tickets: $50. Visit inalandscape.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.

Photo by Frances Freyberg (c) 2022