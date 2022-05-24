Public input leads to revised Flood Park plan
Emails Judy Horst representing FloodPark.org: “Here is the latest on Flood Park from Supervisor Warren Slocum’s newsletter. There’s still some work we have to do to make sure we preserve the wildlife, trees and picnic areas, but at least it seems to be more practical on all levels. It’s rewarding to know we accomplished this so far.”
The Supervisor writes: “Today, an updated design was released for Flood Park, taking into consideration comments and recommendations from all who participated in community meetings and surveys. Outreach and survey responses indicated strong support for each of the park programs and features established as part of the Reimagine Flood Park process from 2015 – 2020.
“Under the new plan, most of the recreational facilities and the second multi-use field have been relocated to preserve native trees and trees in the heart of the oak woodland and to create better flow by grouping complimentary amenities. The multi-use fields have been reconfigured and consolidated in the north part of the park. This will preserve the ‘heart of the oak woodland’ and create a more cohesive and flexible field configuration. This has been a collaborative process – one in which many voices were heard – and we are excited for the next steps to begin work on this beautiful park! You can learn more about this project here.”
Alice Newton May 24, 2022 at 6:18 pm
I live adjacent to Flood Park on Del Norte Ave. and have followed this project since 2015. Flood Park is a local treasure. The new design is terrific in many ways, but is a work in progress with various aspects still to be decided. Basic to this design is field space for baseball and two soccer fields plus oak woodland with picnic and playground areas. Your ideas are important. The County Parks Dept. will have a public input meeting in Flood Park Sat, June 11, 3-5 pm with info stations and park tours. (Parking is always free.) I hope there will be a way for people to give feedback and questions if unable to attend in person. Check website listed below.
People have complained about how long this process has taken. There are various reasons, tasks to conduct and get approved etc. For one, the Hetch Hetchy pipes run through the park and their upgrades caused park closure for a few years. This new design reflects input from the SMC Parks Dept. public survey March 12-31 that had several hundred responses you can see at both the community website, FloodPark.org, and the SMC Parks Dept. website, parks.smcgov.org (go to Flood Park, then to Updates).