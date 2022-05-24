Public input leads to revised Flood Park plan

Emails Judy Horst representing FloodPark.org: “Here is the latest on Flood Park from Supervisor Warren Slocum’s newsletter. There’s still some work we have to do to make sure we preserve the wildlife, trees and picnic areas, but at least it seems to be more practical on all levels. It’s rewarding to know we accomplished this so far.”

The Supervisor writes: “Today, an updated design was released for Flood Park, taking into consideration comments and recommendations from all who participated in community meetings and surveys. Outreach and survey responses indicated strong support for each of the park programs and features established as part of the Reimagine Flood Park process from 2015 – 2020.

“Under the new plan, most of the recreational facilities and the second multi-use field have been relocated to preserve native trees and trees in the heart of the oak woodland and to create better flow by grouping complimentary amenities. The multi-use fields have been reconfigured and consolidated in the north part of the park. This will preserve the ‘heart of the oak woodland’ and create a more cohesive and flexible field configuration. This has been a collaborative process – one in which many voices were heard – and we are excited for the next steps to begin work on this beautiful park! You can learn more about this project here.”