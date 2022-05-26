California Kahve coffee is new at The Park James Hotel

California Kahve opened earlier this week at The Park James Hotel in Menlo Park as part of Oak + Violet restaurant.

First served out of a 1960 vintage caravan on Ocean Beach in San Francisco by owner Molly Welton, California Kahve has quickly developed a cult following across the Bay Area. People drive for two hours to get their fix of Molly’s Instagrammable organic creations like a wildflower honey latte or dark chocolate orange mocha with lavender mint matcha.

Molly is serving up her creations from 7:00 am to 2:30 pm Monday thru Friday and 8:00 am to 2:30 pm on the weekends. In addition to coffee and tea, California Kahve will serve a variety of smoothie bowls, pastries, and quiches.

California Kahve sources its organic, shade-grown coffee beans from Tiny Footprint Coffee, a carbon-negative company that plants native trees and supports reforestation efforts in Ecuador and organic and ceremonial-grade matcha from Jade Leaf Matcha.

If you’d like to learn more about Molly, you can listen to The Jen Marples Show podcast. Listen on Apple. Listen on Spotify.

Photos by Adrien Villez (c) 2022