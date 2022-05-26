Preschool/Toddler Tuesday: Rainbow, Rhythm and Rhyme on May 31

by Linda Hubbard on May 26, 2022

Get set of a half-hour of excitement as we bring rainbows to life, through the screen and into your home on Tuesday, May 31 from 10:00 to 10:30 am.

Your children will be captivated as they listen to an interactive Native American folktale of how rainbows came to be. They will dance and shake their bodies to rainbow rhythms as they learn the ASL color signs. Before it’s all over, the children will sign and sing along to an easy-to-do science experiment, learning to make their own rainbows in a glass. The experiment is exciting to watch and easy to recreate after the class (so no prep needed)! Together, we will weave storytelling, ASL, song and science to brighten your Tuesday morning!

Register via Zoom

 

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search