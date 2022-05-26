Preschool/Toddler Tuesday: Rainbow, Rhythm and Rhyme on May 31

Get set of a half-hour of excitement as we bring rainbows to life, through the screen and into your home on Tuesday, May 31 from 10:00 to 10:30 am.

Your children will be captivated as they listen to an interactive Native American folktale of how rainbows came to be. They will dance and shake their bodies to rainbow rhythms as they learn the ASL color signs. Before it’s all over, the children will sign and sing along to an easy-to-do science experiment, learning to make their own rainbows in a glass. The experiment is exciting to watch and easy to recreate after the class (so no prep needed)! Together, we will weave storytelling, ASL, song and science to brighten your Tuesday morning!

Register via Zoom