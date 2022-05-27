Hike/bike Alpine Road trail before it closes this summer for trail improvement activities

by Contributed Content on May 27, 2022

Alpine Road in Portola Valley, which connects to Coal Creek Open Space Preserve, is one of the few trails that offers cyclists, equestrians and hikers a direct connection from the valley floor to Skyline Boulevard.

In recent years, major land failures have threatened the continued use of the road as a trail. Major repairs to the degraded roadbed and failing culverts are required to ensure its continued use and to protect Corte Madera Creek from further erosion and sedimentation.

Trail improvement activities and construction are anticipated to take place this summer from June to October. The Alpine Road Trail will be closed during construction. This project is made possible in part from Santa Clara County through the Stanford Recreation Mitigation Fund.

Learn more and sign up for project updates.

