Ruth Aizuss Migdal’s Wave installed at Menlo College

After a long trip from Chicago, some of Ruth Aizuss Migdal’s finest works arrived at Menlo College recently. “Wave” is installed, and some really stunning bronze works can already be admired as well.

All are part of Silicon Valley Sculpture 2022 which will run from September 23/24/25. The theme this year is water.

Aizuss Migdal’s artist statement:

“I have been an artist for over 65 years, creating large-scale public artworks since 2009. My current body of public art embodies feminine strength as an expression of joyfulness and perseverance, in which female torsos are always in motion. Strong female dancers exemplify their free spirit in a bright, striking hue of red, showcasing independence, strength, and a lust for life. They radiate with energy, attracting people of all ages, races, gender, and backgrounds to join in their cheerful rhythm!”