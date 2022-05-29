Huge tree limb falls in Fremont Park this afternoon

Emails Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias: Around 1:00 pm this afternoon, I was sitting on a bench at Fremont Park with a friend, and we heard a huge crackling noise above. We looked up and saw a gigantic limb off the tree coming down.

We got up just in time and witnessed this limb hitting the ground. Luckily there was nobody on the path, and thankfully no injuries. You can see how close the tree was to the bench — and to my shoes!