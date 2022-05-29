Reimagining Public Safety community meeting set for June 1

For the past two months, the City of Menlo Park has been hosting community conversations in each city council district to gather your input on the services and programs provided by our police department and specifically, your experiences and needs.

In partnership with the Police Department, we will use your feedback to inform changes where necessary, identify opportunities to better serve our community and help outline a path forward. Police Chief David Norris endorses this initiative as an important component of our fact finding process to understand the best policing fit for the community.

At this citywide community meeting, we will share the community feedback we’ve received as part of the Reimagining Public Safety initiative and discuss the next steps in this collaborative process.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, from from 6:00 to 7:00 pm; it will be presented in English and Spanish. To attend, click on add to calendar on this page and enter your email. You’ll get the zoom link when it’s available, usually the day before.