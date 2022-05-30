Menlo Park Summer Reading Game starts June 1

The Menlo Park Summer Reading Game challenges you to track your reading, discover great books, enjoy community activities and earn awesome prizes!

The Summer Reading Game is open to all ages; anyone can play and be eligible for our raffle prizes. The Game starts June 1.

Steps

Register or sign in to Beanstack between June 1 and August 31 to earn your first badge Log your reading and activities online or with the Beanstack mobile app Collect your registration gifts, earn badges for reading and activities, and finish the challenge to get a reward

Try out these features on the Beanstack website or mobile app:

Manage the whole family’s reading and achievements under one account

Add friends and compete on each other’s leaderboards

Time your reading sessions to keep track of your total minutes

Everyone who reaches their reading goal by August 31 will win a free book and be entered into a Grand Prize Raffle for their age group. Meeting additional milestones will earn entry into additional raffles, so read on!

The Summer Reading Game is brought to you by the City of Menlo Park with additional financial support from Friends of the Menlo Park Library.