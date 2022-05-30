Story Time for Adults: online or in person on June 3

You’re never too old for a good story! Take some time for yourself and enjoy Story Time for Adults, featuring essays and short stories read to you by our librarians. Drop in to the Menlo Park Library to enjoy the event in person, or tune in online!

The next Storytime is on Friday, June 3, from 12:00 to 12:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Treat yourself to a half-hour break for your very own live, local audiobook-style performance. You’re never too old for a good story, and this program will bring the librarians and enriching, entertaining literature directly to you – wherever that might be!

Story Time for Adults is a free, virtual event that takes place on odd-numbered Fridays.