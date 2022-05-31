Artist Ryan Carrington’s work on display at Art Ventures Gallery

Artist Ryan Carrington’s exhibit — Recontextualized — is on display at Art Ventures Gallery from June 1 to July 31.

“I grew up in a family that values labor, hard work, and creating with one’s hands,” says Ryan. “At the heart of all of my pieces lies a quiet homage to the modern-day craftsman and tradesman. My work bridges issues of labor, class, work ethic and economics with my personal and family history. Within my studio practice, I delve deep into processes that parallel the monotony and tedium that laborers endure.

“Through my art, I shed light on a corner of our society with a rich history of craftsmanship, process, and precision. By nurturing a fresh fascination of tools and materials, I provoke consideration for how we value each other in our ever-changing community.”

Solidarity with Ukraine Community Project: A Call for Materials

In collaboration with Art Ventures Gallery and donations from the Menlo Park community, Ryan is creating a Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and all that oppose the Russian attack.

He is asking the public for donations of blue and yellow clothing that will be sewn into a large-scale Ukrainian flag. A variety of blue and yellow materials are welcome, as well as pieces of clothing in any condition.

Materials can be dropped off during business hours at Art Ventures Gallery (888 Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park. Additionally, Ryan will be at the gallery on Wednesday, June 1 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm to collect donations of clothing for the piece in conjunction with the soft-opening of his summer exhibition, Recontextualized.

On Flag Day, Tuesday June 14, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, the community is invited to join Ryan in front of Art Ventures Gallery to help sew together the flag, discuss issues of the war, and stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Top painting: Ryan Carrington | Flag #22 | Carpenter’s Pants, Suits, Collared Shirts, and Neckties | 68″x36″

Painting at right: Argyle Chalk Line Drawing #5, 24″x32″