Memorial service for longtime M-A coach Plato Yanicks set for June 4

There will be a memorial service for former Menlo-Atherton High School coach Plato Yanicks on Saturday, June 4, at 11:00 am at Bridges Community Church, 625 Magdalena, Los Altos. There will be maroon and gold balloons on the church sign.

In an email to M-A P.E. teacher Pam Wimberly, his widow Marilyn wrote: “A reception will be after the service, which is supposed to be about an hour long. Dress is dressy casual.

“We’re hoping that many of Plato’s athletes are able to come.

“Also we plan to make a video with a link so that you can watch it wherever you

are. I hope to see you at the service.”

From 1965 to 1994, Plato was M-A’s Cross Country and Track coach.

In the midst of his tenure as principal, Dave Theis approached Plato to inquire about the possibility of establishing a Sports Hall of Fame at Menlo-Atherton. The first induction ceremony took place in 1994 and Plato himself was inducted in 2014 (top photo).

He retired in 1994 as one of the most successful and respected track coaches in Northern California. He was responsible for founding the Cross Country program and instrumental in creating the CIF State Meet. Plato’s teams won 20 Varsity Championships. His teams posted over 300 wins and took second place at the CCS meet on three separate occasions. During his tenure, Plato coached 105 league and 14 individual CCS champions.

Plato passed away earlier this month at the age of 89.