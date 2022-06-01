Three honored as Ubuntu Scholars in the program’s second year

Emails Menlo-Atherton High School alum Rob Jensen: “We just honored our second group of Ubuntu Scholars, announced at the SUHSD Black Graduate Celebration.

“Because of the quality of our finalists, generous support from our donors allowed us to award three grants. Our awardees for this year are Jade Alexander, Alec Shelton, and Alanna Stevenson. Jade and Alex will be continuing their education at San Francisco State University, while Alanna will continue at College of San Mateo.”

“Pictured left to right are Sherinda Bryant (M-A Instructor and Faculty Advisor), Jade Alexander, and Alanna Stevenson. Alec was unable to attend the announcement ceremony.”

The Ubuntu Scholarship Program is seeking additional support in order to continue to support worthy African American students with their education. Donations can be sent to Menlo-Atherton High School, c/o Elena Villafuerte, Treasurer, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton CA 94027; checks should be payable to Menlo-Atherton High School Scholarships, with Ubuntu Scholarship Program in the memo line.

For additional information, please contact the Ubuntu Scholarship Program at MABearsUbuntu@gmail.com.