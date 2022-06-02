Nativity School 8th grader will compete in national STEM competition

Victoria Harding-Bradley’s pioneering research in ultrasonic acoustic wave emissions in plants earned her a nomination to participate in both the California State Science and Engineering Fair and the National Broadcom MASTERS® (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering as Rising Stars).

Each year, the top 10% of students from certain regional and state science fairs across the nation are eligible for entry in the Broadcom MASTERS competition. The Broadcom MASTERS is the premier middle school science and engineering fair competition. A total of 30 students from the San Mateo County STEM Fair have been invited to apply to the competition.

Victoria’s awards at the 35th Annual San Mateo County STEM Fair led to her nomination to Broadcom competition. On March 5, 2022, 347 young scientists from 35 different schools participated in the County STEM Fair. Five Nativity Catholic School of Menlo Park students received awards in this competition: two first place, one second place and two honorable mentions. The awards recognize accomplishments in science and technology.

Nativity students earned the greatest number of awards among participating private schools. Winners are:

• Jill Fulton, 5th grade, awarded 1st place for “How Weather Affects Mood”

• Ava Wong-Foy, 7th grade, awarded 2nd place for “Which Sunscreen Blocks UV Light The Best?”

• Victoria Harding-Bradley, 8th grade, awarded 1st place for “GREEN EARS – A study of ultrasonic acoustic emissions in response to environmental stressors in plants”

• Giselle Cruz, 8th grade, awarded honorable mention for” Do Organic Cleaners Disinfect as well as Strong Chemical Cleaners?”

• Bridget Semler, 8th grade, awarded honorable mention for “Is It Dirtier than a Mask?”

“I am so proud of what the Nativity students accomplished this year. These hard earned awards from the San Mateo County STEM Fair are more than just a reflection of hard work – these awards recognize and celebrate original scientific research and new scientific discoveries, said Meghan Crowley, Nativity middle school science teacher and mentor. “Nativity’s participants are truly young scientists. They are passionate about their projects and are continuing to experiment and investigate.”