New Atherton library opens on June 4 — festivities planned from noon to 3:00 pm
The Town of Atherton and the San Mateo County Libraries are inviting the community to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Town Center featuring the ribbon cutting for the new Atherton Library on Saturday, June 4 from Noon to 3:00 pm.
The celebration will begin with remarks from distinguished speakers in front of the library located at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane. The event will include food, speakers, Under the Oaks book signing, and sustainability tours of the entire Town Center.
The highlight of the event will be the ribbon cutting of the new Atherton Library (shown above getting finishing touches). The much-anticipated 10,000-square-foot facility will be open immediately afterward for a day of discovery and exploration. Set on the wooded site of Atherton’s newly built Civic Center, the beautiful new library will include flexible, blended, multi-use spaces which can be readily adapted for community needs.
“The library’s flexible and inviting space is something the entire community has been looking forward to for years,” said Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia, who also serves on the Library JPA Governing Board. “With its many new, up-to-date amenities and impressive tech offerings including a large indoor-outdoor makerspace and a state-of-the-art computer training room, the library offers a place for new experiences. I am excited to see our residents come together here to learn and create.”
Attendees can enjoy refreshments on the new library’s front patio and listen to live music before heading inside for storytime, demos in the makerspace and more. The library will remain open with all-day programming until 5:00 pm. Because parking will be limited, we highly encourage walking, biking or carpooling to the event. Additional parking is also available at Holbrook-Palmer Park a half-mile from the library.
The ceremony will also be livestreamed on San Mateo County Libraries’ Facebook page. For more information, visit smcl.org/AthertonCelebration.
Features of the new library include:
- A large and welcoming front porch that encourages community connections and conversations under the canopy of the majestic oak trees.
- A quiet reading room that leads out to the library’s back porch for visitors to read and reflect in solitude.
- Flexible and expanded spaces and collections to support all ages and interest levels.
- A makerspace and digital lab with 3D printers, a high-performance laser cutter, GoPro camera kits and a deck for makers to find inspiration outdoors.
- Tech offerings including laptops and WiFi hotspots available for checkout, plus computers and printers onsite.
- Multiple meeting rooms including the renovated Historic Town Hall celebrating Atherton’s unique history and new Willie Mays room, named in honor of the Hall of Famer, an Atherton resident and legendary San Francisco Giant.
Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022
Leave a Comment