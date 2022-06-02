New Atherton library opens on June 4 — festivities planned from noon to 3:00 pm

The Town of Atherton and the San Mateo County Libraries are inviting the community to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Town Center featuring the ribbon cutting for the new Atherton Library on Saturday, June 4 from Noon to 3:00 pm.

The celebration will begin with remarks from distinguished speakers in front of the library located at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane. The event will include food, speakers, Under the Oaks book signing, and sustainability tours of the entire Town Center.

The highlight of the event will be the ribbon cutting of the new Atherton Library (shown above getting finishing touches). The much-anticipated 10,000-square-foot facility will be open immediately afterward for a day of discovery and exploration. Set on the wooded site of Atherton’s newly built Civic Center, the beautiful new library will include flexible, blended, multi-use spaces which can be readily adapted for community needs.

“The library’s flexible and inviting space is something the entire community has been looking forward to for years,” said Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia, who also serves on the Library JPA Governing Board. “With its many new, up-to-date amenities and impressive tech offerings including a large indoor-outdoor makerspace and a state-of-the-art computer training room, the library offers a place for new experiences. I am excited to see our residents come together here to learn and create.”