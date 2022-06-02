Yvonne Newhouse is featured artist at Portola Art Gallery in June

Invitation — watercolor paintings by award-winning artist Yvonne Newhouse — is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Galley in June. The planned reception has been canceled due to the increase in COVID-19 rates in the Bay Area, but Yvonne will be at the gallery by appointment.

The art works for the exhibit are from reference photos taken during her many hiking trips in the Sierra, an anniversary trip to Italy, and from plein air adventures around the Bay Area. As the title of the exhibition suggests, Yvonne “invites” the viewer to share an adventure, share a space, or share a dream.

The works presented in the show are painted in traditional watercolor style, layering transparent watercolors wet into wet to build excitement while reserving the contrasting lights.

More on Yvonne’s work may be viewed on her website.

The Portola Art Galley is located within the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park).