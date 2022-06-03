Catherine Martineau talks about Canopy on the occasion of its 25th anniversary

We caught up with Canopy Executive Director Catherine Martineau recently to get updates on the mid-Peninsula organization’s activities and the fact that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on June 18.

The non-profit’s mission is to grow the urban tree canopy in Midpeninsula communities so that one day every resident can step outside to walk, play, and thrive under the shade of healthy trees.

“Our focus is to bridge the green gap, bringing trees to the people who need them most,” she said. “There’s both an environmental and public health benefit.

“In addition, folks are really starting to understand the different ways that trees help with climate. Nothing can mitigate the urban heat island effect better than trees.

“You can get an understanding the inequities by walking around the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park, for example, where there are fewer trees than in west Menlo Park. You don’t have to be tree hugger to be involved. It’s about justice and equity as well.”

The anniversary party and fundraiser is Deeply Rooted: Connecting communities and trees for 25 years, taking place on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Eastside College Preparatory School, 1041 Myrtle St, East Palo Alto. It will reature Keynote Speaker Dr. Nalini Nadkarni — ecologist, researcher, and educator known as “the Queen of the Forest Canopy” — and Emcee Joe Simitian, Santa Clara County supervisor and former state senator. Learn more on the Canopy website.

It seems fitting that Catherine lives in Menlo Park, which is designated as Tree City USA. About the photo of her, she emails:

[The photo is taken with] one of the beautiful native Valley Oaks (Quercus lobata) at Burgess Park. Its deeply furrowed bark is characteristic of very old specimens. I’m holding some valley oak leaves, beautifully lobed (hence “lobata”.) Native oaks are iconic in Menlo Park and an oak adorns our city logo.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022