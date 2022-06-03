Menlo Park Legends collegiate team returns to local action

by Linda Hubbard on June 3, 2022

After a five year hiatus, the Menlo Park Legends Collegiate Summer team will return to action in the Bay Area Collegiate League! The Legends have produced 50 professional players including two Olympians and three Major Leaguers.

The action begins this afternoon at 4:30 at Menlo College. Here is the complete schedule with a link to buy tickets. The team will be coached by Menlo College Assistant Baseball Coach Nick White.

Photo courtesy of Menlo Legends

 

