Encinal students work to clean up San Francisquito Creek

These four Encinal Elementary School 4th and 5th grade students spent part of their Memorial Day bettering our community.

They armed themselves with garbage bags and nitrile gloves, ventured along the banks of San Fransiquito Creek (near Middlefield and Willow roads), picking up trash in an effort to help clean up the area.

After nearly an hour of clean up, they came back loaded with enough bags to fill this garbage bin. Thank you boys for your hard work and service!