Menlo Atherton High School holds 71st commencement

On Friday morning (June 3, 2022), Menlo-Atherton High School held its 71st annual commencement, graduating 533 students.

Many of the students decorated their mortarboards whimsically, some indicating the college they will be attending in the fall. Some wore colorful leis and also indicators of various honors, including California Scholarship Federation ropes and tassels, Recognition of Biliteracy medallions, and Thespian Scholar stoles and ropes.

This year, students were given the option of choosing which faculty or staff member they wanted to present them with their diploma. Henry Donald (left) chose John McBlair.

The ceremony is available on YouTube.

Bottom photo shows graduates who are headed to Cal Berkeley (at least most of them!).

Photos by John Donald (c) 2022