Vote centers are open from June 4-7 to drop off primary ballots
The statewide direct primary election is Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Use the San Mateo County Election Map to find your closest vote center and/or ballot drop locations.
Four-Day vote centers are open June 4–7, from 9 a.m–5 p.m. and Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m.–8 p.m.:
- Belle Haven Branch Library, 413 Ivy Drive
- Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St.
24-Hour outdoor ballot drop boxes:
- Belle Haven Child Development Center, 410 Ivy Drive
- Boys and Girls Club, 401 Pierce Road
- City Hall, 701 Laurel St.
