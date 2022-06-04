Vote centers are open from June 4-7 to drop off primary ballots

The statewide direct primary election is Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Use the San Mateo County Election Map to find your closest vote center and/or ballot drop locations.

Four-Day vote centers are open June 4–7, from 9 a.m–5 p.m. and Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m.–8 p.m.:

Belle Haven Branch Library, 413 Ivy Drive

Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St.

24-Hour outdoor ballot drop boxes: