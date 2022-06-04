Vote centers are open from June 4-7 to drop off primary ballots

by Contributed Content on June 4, 2022

The statewide direct primary election is Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Use the San Mateo County Election Map to find your closest vote center and/or ballot drop locations.

Four-Day vote centers are open June 4–7, from 9 a.m–5 p.m. and Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m.–8 p.m.:

  • Belle Haven Branch Library, 413 Ivy Drive
  • Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St.

24-Hour outdoor ballot drop boxes:

  • Belle Haven Child Development Center, 410 Ivy Drive
  • Boys and Girls Club, 401 Pierce Road
  • City Hall, 701 Laurel St.
