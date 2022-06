Get ready to celebrate the Menlo Park Farmers Market 30th anniversary

The Menlo Park Live Oak Lions Club, which for the past 30 years has sponsored the Menlo Park Farmers Market held on Sundays in the lot behind Wells Fargo Bank, is organizing a celebration next Sunday, June 12, at 11:30 am to celebrate the market’s 30th anniversary.

Here are some photos of the market’s offerings over the years.

InMenlo file photos (c)2011