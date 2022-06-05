June 6 City Council study session to review draft Housing Element

Over the past year, the Menlo Park community and stakeholders from across the region have participated in extensive outreach and engagement efforts for the Housing Element Update. On May 11, 2022, the draft Housing Element was released, beginning a 30-day public comment period in preparation for transmittal to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for their required initial review. The final Housing Element is anticipated to be reviewed by the City Council at the end of 2022.

Please visit the Housing Element Update webpage to review the draft Housing Element. A paper copy is also available for public review in the Menlo Park Library at 800 Alma St. and at the Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Drive.

The comment review period for the draft Housing Element is open through Friday, June 10, 2022.

Submit a comment

Residents are encouraged to review the draft Housing Element and participate in a special City Council meeting and study session to provide comments. The City Council will also have an opportunity to provide policy guidance on topics that may arise before transmittal to the State.

The City Council review will take place on Monday, June 6 at 6:00 pm.