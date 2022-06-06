All the Attractions of the Next World: LGBTQ Neighborhoods and their History is topic on June 7

Take a virtual trip through local history, with the GLBT Historical Society on Tuesday, June 7, at 5:30 pm. Register online.

The Menlo Park Library is going on a whirlwind tour of some of the Bay Area’s historic queer neighborhoods over the past 100 years, taking in North Beach, Polk Street, SoMa, the Tenderloin, the Castro, and more.

The talk includes rare photographs and illustrations sourced from the archival collections of the GLBT Historical Society.

About the GLBT Historical Society

Founded in 1985, the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender (GLBT) Historical Society is recognized internationally as a leader in the field of LGBTQ public history. Operations are centered around two sites: the GLBT Historical Society Museum, located since 2011 in the heart of San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood; and the Dr. John P. De Cecco Archives and Research Center, open to researchers in the Mid-Market district.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.