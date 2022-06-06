Students bid farewell to Bee Tee at Oak Knoll School

Bee Tee has been a fixture on the Oak Knoll School campus for 25 years, where she has brought great energy and enthusiasm to music education for all K-5 students. In addition to the regular music curriculum, she has also led the 3rd grade Lion King production, and upper grade musical for many years.

Yesterday, after her last Oak Knoll musical, she was serenaded by over 70 alumni for an encore of Circle of Life. Here is a list of her shows.

3rd Grade Lion King annually from 2016 to 2021

4th/5th Grade Musical: 2014 Wizard of Oz; 2015 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; 2016 Music Man; 2017 Aladdin; 2018 Beauty and the Beast; 2019 Mary Poppins; 2020 Seussical (canceled); 2021 – no show; 2022 Seussical

Top two photos by Regina Skinner; bottom photo by Nora Singer (c) 2022