2023 CZI Community Fund is open for grant applications

Today, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) opened applications for the 2023 CZI Community Fund, an annual funding opportunity for organizations that are helping create a more socially, economically, and racially just San Mateo County. The Community Fund pairs grants with capacity building to support leadership and organizational development, so local groups have the resources and tools they need to further their missions and work.

Local organizations working across San Mateo County can submit applications for the 2023 CZI Community Fund online starting Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT.

Created in 2017, the Community Fund supports organizations across San Mateo County that are increasing access to the building blocks of social and economic well-being — including focus areas like housing, healthcare, education, job and career skills, and other social supports. Through their programs and services, Community Fund partners are also galvanizing community voice so that everyone — regardless of their background or income level — has the opportunity to shape their lives and communities.

“Local, community-driven solutions are the key to building a healthier, more equitable community in San Mateo County and beyond,” said Cristina Huezo, Vice President of Community at CZI. “Community Fund partners deeply understand the challenges facing residents and what it will take to improve outcomes for everyone.”

Here are additional details about the 2023 CZI Community Fund grantmaking cycle:

● The Community Fund will continue to offer two-year grants of up to $200,000, so partners have greater flexibility to address the most urgent needs facing the local community.

● Eligible organizations will be able to submit applications for funding from Tuesday, June 7, 2022 through Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT.

Since its launch, the CZI Community Fund has made grants to more than 133 local organizations. Learn more about the CZI Community Fund, including application criteria and eligibility requirements.

*Tax status: Organizations must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, have a valid fiscal agent or sponsor that is tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a local municipality or government agency.