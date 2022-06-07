Cooking Demonstration: Southern Fried Shrimp with Cheese Grits on June 10

On Friday, June 10 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, learn about southern cooking, and then learn it Chef Jesse’s way! Jesse Jones is famous for interpreting classic southern dishes using French techniques.

Download the recipes, and prep for the event. Register via Zoom.

Chef Jesse Jones is a renowned chef and author known for his modern approach to southern cuisine. A native of Newark, New Jersey, Chef Jesse’s culinary DNA was developed during childhood summers in Snow Hill, North Carolina where his grandmother’s cast iron stove was the source of many memorable food experiences.

Today, he continues to be influenced by her legacy, bridging past and present through interpreting classic southern dishes with French techniques. He is the author of a cookbook/memoir, POW! My Life in 40 Feasts.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.