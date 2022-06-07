Succulent pot painting at the Menlo Park Library on June 9

On Thursday, June 9 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, the teen area will be set up for you to decorate terra cotta pots and plant your own succulents to take home.

These small plants are drought-friendly, low maintenance, and they freshen up the air. They require a little water, and a lot of sunlight to thrive.

A short presentation on plant care will be provided in the beginning, with a care sheet you can keep. A limited number of plants are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.