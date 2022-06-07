Succulent pot painting at the Menlo Park Library on June 9

by Contributed Content on June 7, 2022

On Thursday, June 9 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, the teen area will be set up for you to decorate terra cotta pots and plant your own succulents to take home.

These small plants are drought-friendly, low maintenance, and they freshen up the air. They require a little water, and a lot of sunlight to thrive.

A short presentation on plant care will be provided in the beginning, with a care sheet you can keep. A limited number of plants are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

 

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search