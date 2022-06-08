Menlo Park Kiwanis Club presents 11 Menlo-Atherton High School Seniors with scholarships

In keeping with a long-time tradition, the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club presented 11 Menlo-Atherton High School Seniors with scholarships at an awards luncheon on June 7. This year’s awards totaled $80,500, with scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.

For more than 40 years, the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club has provided college scholarships to Menlo-Atherton graduating seniors. Over $1.2 million has been awarded during the lifetime of the Club’s scholarship program.

Each recipient demonstrated a commitment to academics and service. The Kiwanis Club selected recipients on this basis, as well as the expectation that they will continue to dedicate themselves to academics and service going forward. Scholarship award amounts are also adjusted based upon need.

“This year’s scholarship winners are exceptional and highly motivated,” said John Martin, Chair of the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club’s Scholarship Committee. “They are tomorrow’s leaders, and we hope our Kiwanis scholarships help them achieve their dreams,” Martin added.

Following are the names of the scholarship recipients, and the college the recipient plans to attend:

Daisy Isabella Bolaños, UC Berkeley

Angelina Causor, University of Oregon

Henry Donald, UC Berkeley

Adriana Garcia, San Diego State University

Alexandra Lopez-Vasquez, UC Irvine

Guadalupe Maldonado Solorzano, University of San Francisco

Maria Maldonado Solorzano, University of San Francisco

Kaitlyn Pohlman, Chapman University

Sophia Sharif, UCLA

Leilani Valenci, St. Olaf College

Brianna Villalon, UC Berkeley

The Kiwanis Club of Menlo Park was founded in 1950 and is one of more than 15,000 Kiwanis Clubs — with more than 600,000 members worldwide.

As a service organization, Kiwanis supports many local programs and organizations, including St Anthony’s Dining Hall, Tour de Cure of Diabetes, Special Games for physically challenged youth, Key Club of Menlo-Atherton High School, Rebuilding Together, as well as scholarships for Menlo-Atherton High School graduates.

Kiwanis Club meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at noon at Allied Arts Guild, and feature a variety of programs by community and business leaders. Membership is open to adults interested in committing time and energy to community service.

Pictured left to right are: Maria Maldonado Solorzano, Guadalupe Maldonado Solorzano, Brianna Villalon, Adriana Garcia, Angelina Causor, Alexandra Lopez-Vasquez, Henry Donald and Sophia Sharif.

Editor’s note: Judy Horst contributed to this post.

Photo by John Donald (c) 2022