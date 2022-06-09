Nativity Carnival takes place June 10/11/12
The 40th edition of Nativity Carnival takes place this weekend.
It opens on Friday, June 10, running from 5:00 to 10:00 pm on the Nativity School grounds (1250 Laurel St.). Hours on Saturday, the 11th, are noon to 10:00 pm and on Sunday from noon to 6:00 pm.
Featured are 16 carnival rides, live entertainment daily, a Tiki Bar, a variety of food choices, and carnival games.
Tickets and wrist bands can be purchased at the ticket booth. All proceeds benefit Church of the Nativity.
InMenlo file photos (c) 2012
