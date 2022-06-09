Nativity Carnival takes place June 10/11/12

by Linda Hubbard on June 9, 2022

child at Nativity Carnival in Menlo Park
The 40th edition of Nativity Carnival takes place this weekend.

It opens on Friday, June 10, running from 5:00 to 10:00 pm on the Nativity School grounds (1250 Laurel St.). Hours on Saturday, the 11th, are noon to 10:00 pm and on Sunday from noon to 6:00 pm. 

Featured are 16 carnival rides, live entertainment daily, a Tiki Bar, a variety of food choices, and carnival games.

Tickets and wrist bands can be purchased at the ticket booth. All proceeds benefit Church of the Nativity.

InMenlo file photos (c) 2012

Events
