Spotted: Seniors graduating from Menlo School in Atherton

The 144 members of Menlo School’s Class of 2022 received their diplomas on Thursday morning. At the ceremony on the School’s campus in front of the historic Stent Family Hall, Menlo English teacher Anne Harris offered a powerful and touching “Charge to the Senior Class” and Head of School Than Healy and Upper School Director John Schafer also offered words of wisdom to the graduates. The Senior Class President Sharon Nejad, of San Jose, shared her thoughts on graduation in a lively, humorous, and unique address, and Menlo’s choral and instrumental music programs also performed.

Photos courtesy of Menlo School