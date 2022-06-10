PV PALOOZA music festival set for June 11 at Portola Valley Town Center

The first annual PV PALOOZA takes place on Saturday, June 11, at the Portola Valley Town Center, featuring 12 local bands on two stages, on the soccer field and the lawn next to the library.

This all-day music festival, organized by the Portola Valley Cultureal Arts Committee. will run from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. The event is funded by local business and private donors.

Pictured is Windy Hill band, which will play from noon to 1:00 pm.