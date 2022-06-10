PV PALOOZA music festival set for June 11 at Portola Valley Town Center

by Linda Hubbard on June 10, 2022

The first annual PV PALOOZA takes place on Saturday, June 11, at the Portola Valley Town Center, featuring 12 local bands on two stages, on the soccer field and the lawn next to the library.

This all-day music festival, organized by the Portola Valley Cultureal Arts Committee. will run from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. The event is funded by local business and private donors.

Pictured is Windy Hill band, which will play from noon to 1:00 pm.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search