LGBTQ Life in America: Examining the Facts is topic on June 13

Professors Melissa Michelson and Brian Harrison join the Menlo Park Library to discuss the successes and shared history of LGBTQ people, and the current challenges they face in American society on Monday, June 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

In their book, LGBTQ Life in America: Examining the Facts, Melissa R. Michelson and Brian F. Harrison puncture myths, misconceptions, and incorrect assumptions about sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expectations and norms, while providing an illuminating record of the history of discrimination and mistreatment to which LGBTQ people have historically been subjected.

Drs. Michelson and Harrington will discuss their research, and talk about some current issues facing the community.