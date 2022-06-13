Expressions of Gender in Asian Art is topic on June 15

Gender-fluid and gender-ambiguous depictions have existed in Asian art for thousands of years. A docent from the Asian Art Museum will join the Menlo Park Library on Wednesday, June 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm for a virtual presentation taking a look at how gender appears throughout Asian art in provocative and inspiring ways. Register via Zoom.

Located in San Francisco, the Asian Art Museum is the largest museum in the U.S. devoted exclusively to Asian art, sharing 18,000 objects and 6,000 years of history. The museum’s mission is to inspire new ways of thinking by connecting diverse communities to historical and contemporary Asian art and culture through world-class collections, exhibitions and programs.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.