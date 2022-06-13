Menlo Park Farmers Market celebrates 30th anniversary

by Linda Hubbard on June 13, 2022

We were out of town yesterday when the Menlo Park Farmers Market celebrated its 30th anniversary, but long-time supporter Jitze Couperus was there and snapped some photos.

Top photo shows Mayor Betsy Nash welcoming markets goers along with (at left) John Hickson (former President of the sponsoring Menlo Park Live Oak Lions Club and Master of Ceremonies on this occasion) and Jim Bigelow (right – Secretary of the Menlo Park Live Oak Lions Club) along with Fanny Chu (District Governor of the California Lions District that covers San Francisco County, San Mateo County, and the City of Palo Alto)

Below Fanny presented an award to Margaret Carney, recognizing her role in founding the market and supporting it through the years

Photos by Jitze Couperus (c) 2022

.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search