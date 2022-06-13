Menlo Park Farmers Market celebrates 30th anniversary

We were out of town yesterday when the Menlo Park Farmers Market celebrated its 30th anniversary, but long-time supporter Jitze Couperus was there and snapped some photos.

Top photo shows Mayor Betsy Nash welcoming markets goers along with (at left) John Hickson (former President of the sponsoring Menlo Park Live Oak Lions Club and Master of Ceremonies on this occasion) and Jim Bigelow (right – Secretary of the Menlo Park Live Oak Lions Club) along with Fanny Chu (District Governor of the California Lions District that covers San Francisco County, San Mateo County, and the City of Palo Alto)

Below Fanny presented an award to Margaret Carney, recognizing her role in founding the market and supporting it through the years

Photos by Jitze Couperus (c) 2022

