Storytime with the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium set for June 14

The Menlo Park Library is taking a virtual trip to Dubuque, Iowa, where educators at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will share their Critter Chronicles program on Tuesday, June 14 from 10:00 to 10:30 am. Register via Zoom.

Zoo teachers will read a story about one of their animal ambassadors, before giving us a chance to meet them up close.

Preschool/Toddler Tuesday takes place each week, bringing storytimes, musical visitors, and other fun and educational sessions for little learners and their grown-ups.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.