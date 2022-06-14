Residents within the MPCSD are asked to take community survey — whether or not they have kids in school

The Menlo Park City School District continues to encourage community input into its direction and planning, as well as proactively provide information of interest to the public. One way we gain community feedback is through our annual survey, administered in partnership with Panorama Education.

If you live within the Menlo Park City School District, please help us know your priorities and inform our planning by completing our Community Survey. We want to hear from everyone, whether or not they have children currently enrolled in our schools — Laurel, Encinal, Oak Knoll, or Hillview. The survey may also be accessed from the MPCSD website homepage, under Announcements and QuickLinks. The survey will remain open through the end of June.

With an election this fall, the MPCSD School Board will host a Candidate Information Session on June 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. over Zoom.

Notice of Candidate Information Night for the Menlo Park City School District Governing Board: