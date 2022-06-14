Residents within the MPCSD are asked to take community survey — whether or not they have kids in school
The Menlo Park City School District continues to encourage community input into its direction and planning, as well as proactively provide information of interest to the public. One way we gain community feedback is through our annual survey, administered in partnership with Panorama Education.
If you live within the Menlo Park City School District, please help us know your priorities and inform our planning by completing our Community Survey. We want to hear from everyone, whether or not they have children currently enrolled in our schools — Laurel, Encinal, Oak Knoll, or Hillview. The survey may also be accessed from the MPCSD website homepage, under Announcements and QuickLinks. The survey will remain open through the end of June.
With an election this fall, the MPCSD School Board will host a Candidate Information Session on June 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. over Zoom.
Notice of Candidate Information Night for the Menlo Park City School District Governing Board:
- On Tuesday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom (https://mpcsd.zoom.us/j/95772222795 Meeting ID: 957 7222 2795), representatives from the Board of Education will conduct a Candidate Information Night for individuals who may be interested in running for the Menlo Park City School District Board of Education. The election is scheduled for November 8, 2022, and there will be three Board seats open.
- Board Members David Ackerman and Francesca Segrè will present the roles and responsibilities of School Board Members, discuss District initiatives and challenges, provide details on filing as candidates with San Mateo County, and respond to questions from citizens who are considering their candidacy.
- The filing period to become a candidate for the Board of Education is July 18 through August 12, 2022, and may be achieved by submitting candidate filing documents to the Registration and Elections Division, County of San Mateo, 40 Tower Road, San Mateo, CA 94402.
- Candidates may also attend a candidate seminar at the San Mateo County Registration & Elections Office. For more information on the candidate seminar, Election Calendar or Candidate Guide, visit http://www.smcacre.org.For more information, please contact the Menlo Park City School District Office at (650) 321-7140.
