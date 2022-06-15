June is pet preparedness month

Your pets are an important part of your family, and they rely on you to keep them safe. Are you prepared to keep them safe when a disaster occurs?

You may have to evacuate quickly or may be separated from them when something happens. By making a plan to prepare your pets for disasters, you can prevent having to make impossible decisions about your beloved pet and can give them their best chance of staying safe during and after a disaster.

Things to consider when making a plan:

Have an evacuation plan for your pet: Many public shelters and hotels do not allow pets inside. Know a safe place where you can take your pets before disasters and emergencies happen.

Develop a buddy system: Plan with neighbors, friends or relatives to make sure that someone is available to care for or evacuate your pets if you are unable to do so.

Have your pet microchipped: Make sure to keep your address and phone number up-to-date and include contact information for an emergency contact outside of your immediate area.

Contact your local emergency management office, animal shelter or animal control office to get additional advice and information if you’re unsure how to care for your pet in case of an emergency.

What would you need for your pet in an emergency? Make a kit that is easy to grab on the go!

Food

Water

Medicine

First-aid kit

Collar with ID tag and a harness or leash

Traveling bag, crate or sturdy carrier

For more Pets and Animals Preparedness tips, visit Ready.gov.