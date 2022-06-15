Summer Puppetry Festival: Perez and Mondinga is the story on June 18

Perez and Mondinga is the story of a cockroach who marries a mouse. Along the way, we’ll meet a loud rooster, a rich little pig, and an evil cat.

Filled with silly, lovable animal characters, this Mexican spectacular from The Puppet Company is suitable for all ages. The performance takes place at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Saturday, June 18 from 11:15 to 11:45 am.

The Puppet Company often performs at libraries and festivals around California. When not on the road, their productions can be found at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland, where Puppet Company founder Randal J. Metz is the Director of the park’s Storybook Puppet Theater, the longest-running children’s puppet theater in the United States.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.