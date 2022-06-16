Juneteenth is celebrated on June 18 in Menlo Park

Join Belle Haven Action and the City of Menlo Park to recognize Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, on Saturday, June 18 from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm at Karl E. Clark Park, 313 Market Place, Menlo Park.

Enjoy live music, free food and a whole lot of fun while learning more about this important event.

About Juneteenth

From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19 as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond. Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.