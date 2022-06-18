Congresswoman Eshoo kicks off 8th annual Congressional App Challenge

Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) announced today the launch of the 8th Annual Congressional App Challenge for the 18thCongressional District.

Established by Congresswoman Eshoo and former Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) in 2013, the competition is a bipartisan nationwide event that invites high school and middle school students from across the country to compete by creating and exhibiting their software application, or “app,” for mobile phones, tablets, or computers. The App Challenge is designed to promote innovation and engagement in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields.

“The Congressional App Challenge is a unique opportunity for students, regardless of their level of coding expertise to turn their creative ideas and talents into apps that provide real-life solutions to problems they see in their communities,” Rep. Eshoo said. “Science, technology, engineering, and math are foundational for innovation, and I want to encourage young people to pursue these fields to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

The Congressional App Challenge is open to all middle school and high school students who live in or are eligible to attend a public school located in California’s 18th Congressional District. Students entering the competition create a video explaining their app and what they learned through the competition process. Rep. Eshoo’s office will be accepting submissions today through November 1.

The submitted apps will be judged by an appointed panel of academics, entrepreneurs, technology executives, and other experts. The winning student’s app in each participating congressional district will be displayed in an exhibit at the U.S. Capitol.

More details on submitting a contest entry, the rules of the competition, and helpful programming resources can be found here on Congresswoman Eshoo’s website, or at CongressionalAppChallenge.us.