Menlo Park selects Justin Murphy as new city manager

On Friday, June 17, the Menlo Park City Council unanimously selected current interim city manager and resident, Justin Murphy, to be its next city manager.

Murphy was announced as the City Council’s choice during a report out from the afternoon’s closed session meeting.

The City Council will formally vote on Murphy’s new employment contract during open session at an upcoming regular city council meeting.

“Justin Murphy is an accomplished public servant and leader who has done an outstanding job as our interim city manager for the past five months. His familiarity with our city and extensive municipal government experience gives him a unique skillset to lead our organization. Mr. Murphy’s proven record of excellence and integrity is well-known and admired,” said Mayor Betsy Nash. “The City Council welcomes Mr. Murphy to this role and looks forward to continuing to work with him to achieve City Council policy priorities and goals on behalf of the residents of Menlo Park.”

“I am extremely honored that the City Council has expressed its confidence in me to be the next city manager,” said Murphy. “I am committed to working hand in hand with the City Council and our dedicated city employees to continue delivering excellent public services and to making Menlo Park an even better place for all who live, learn, work and visit here.”

With over 26 years of service to Menlo Park, Murphy brings deep institutional knowledge and local experience to his new position, including experience with zoning, comprehensive planning and land use, public works, strategic planning and project management.

Murphy joined the city staff in 1996 as an associate planner. He has served in many management and leadership positions within the city, including as development services manager, assistant community development director, public works director and deputy city manager.

Murphy earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in urban studies and a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School. He has lived in Menlo Park since joining the City and has two children who attended Menlo Park public schools.