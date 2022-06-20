Documentary Screening and Q&A: TherActivist: They/Them/Theirs on June 23

Menlo Park, Burlingame, and San Mateo Libraries are teaming up to present this short film exploring Identity, Intersectionality, Trans Visibility, Allyship, Social Justice, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

In TherActivist, Dana Johnson shares their life experiences, and their therapeutic activism approach in servicing and empowering people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, and marginalized populations.

Dana TherActivist Johnson, MSW (They/Them/Theirs), is a gender nonbinary masculine of center activist, author, documentary filmmaker and workshop facilitator. Dana currently serves as a LGBTQ Commissioner for the County of San Mateo.

Dr. Khalid White (He/Him/His—pictured) is an award-winner in the fields of Education, Film and Literature. He is an African American Studies professor at San Jose City College, CEO of Blkmpwr and author of the popular children’s series Little Brother/Little Sister.

Recommended for ages 16+.