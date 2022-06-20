Resident input wanted for recreation and community programs

The City of Menlo Park wants to hear from residents in an effort to better understand their uses and needs for recreation programs and other community services.

The survey will inform the discussion and consideration of programming needs at the new Menlo Park Community Campus facility and citywide, including aquatics and other programs and activities. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

English survey

Spanish survey

The City Council is tentatively scheduled to review the results of the survey at its regular meeting on July 26.