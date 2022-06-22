List of field closures in Menlo Park this summer

The city of Menlo Park gives the fields a break to rejuvenate and recover on an annual basis. These renovations will take place over the course of the summer, preparing the fields for fall use. During the renovation process it is asked that there be no public use of the fields.

-Burgess Soccer Fields (June 6–July 29)

-Willow Oaks Field (June 13–July 22)

-La Entrada Middle School Soccer Fields (June 20–Aug. 5)

-Jack W. Lyle Field (July 5–Aug. 12)

-Oak Knoll Baseball Field (July 11–Aug. 19)

-Belle Haven School Field (June 27–Aug. 5)

-Burgess Baseball Field (July 18–Aug. 25)

-La Entrada Middle School Baseball Field (July 18–Aug. 19)

-Nealon Park Fields (July 11–Aug. 19)

-Burgess Auxiliary Field (Oct. 17–Nov. 30)