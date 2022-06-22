MidPen holds Hawthorns area public meeting on June 28

The Hawthorns Area is a 79-acre property that is part of Windy Hill Open Space Preserve located within the Town of Portola Valley and owned by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen). The property is currently closed to the public.

In 2021, Midpen initiated a multiyear process to develop the Hawthorns Area Plan, which will establish resource management goals, identify long-term land management activities, and introduce ecologically sensitive public access to the Hawthorns Area.

Midpen is now collecting information to characterize existing conditions at the Hawthorns Area and hopes to receive public input on key considerations for the property. Based on the information received, Midpen would identify priorities for long-term management of the property.

Please join Midpen at this public meeting to learn more about the Hawthorns Area and provide your input.

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Venue: Town of Portola Valley Community Hall (765 Portola Rd, Portola Valley, CA 94028)

Click Here to RSVP

InMenlo file photo (c) 2020