Fine Art Faire at Allied Arts Guild on June 26

The Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary is presenting a Fine Art Faire on Sunday, June 26, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Sunset Room and adjoining patio (75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park).

Offered will be over 200 pieces of artwork — many choices of styles, sizes, and mixed media. It’s your chance to find an original work of art to own.

Café Wisteria will be open 10:00 am to 2:00 pm by reservations only: 650-838-9002.

Proceeds support the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.